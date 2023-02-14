Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books 1. Encore in Death by J. D. Robb - 9781250284310 - (St. Martin\u2019s Publishing Group) 2. Unnatural History by Jonathan Kellerman - 9780525618621 - (Random House Publishing Group) 3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books) 4. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books) 5. Someone Else\u2019s Shoes by Jojo Moyes - 9781984879301 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 7. Finding Ashlyn by Susan Stoker - No ISBN Available - (Stoker Aces Production, LLC) 8. Don\u2019t Let Me Break by Kelsie Rae - No ISBN Available - (Twisty Pines Publishing, LLC) 9. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing) 10. Secretly Yours by Tessa Bailey - 9780063238992 - (Avon)