AP PHOTOS: Behind the runway glamour, a fashion army at work

MUMBAI, India (AP) — From the front-row seats, fashion shows could be mistaken for a spectacular party with models sashaying down the ramp in stunning ensembles. But this confluence of fashion, designers, celebrities and buyers is hardly possible without an army of people furiously working behind the scenes to make sure the show goes smoothly.

At Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, India’s premier fashion event's backstage was buzzing as everyone from the hair and makeup artists to the stylists and the designer raced to get that perfect look that would stand out on the catwalk. Clothes and makeup were strewn around as the models went through last-minute fittings of shoes, and their faces and bodies were adorned with jewelry and given finishing touches.