Alert: Harry Belafonte, groundbreaking Black singer and actor of 'Day-O' fame who became civil rights activist, dies at 96

NEW YORK (AP) — Harry Belafonte, groundbreaking Black singer and actor of 'Day-O' fame who became civil rights activist, dies at 96.
