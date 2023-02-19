Alert: “All Quiet on the Western Front” wins seven prizes, including best picture, at British Academy Film Awards.

LONDON (AP) — “All Quiet on the Western Front” wins seven prizes, including best picture, at British Academy Film Awards.
- Was Earth already heating up, or did global warming reverse a long-term...
- Israeli jets hit militant site in Gaza after rocket attack
- Fed's Barkin: 'Slow progress' on inflation, sees more hikes
- Grand jury indicts father of July 4 parade shooting suspect
- Murder investigation launched after Los Angeles bishop found dead
- Crouse scores 2 goals as Coyotes beat Preds 4-2 for road win
- Today in History: FEB 16, Fidel Castro becomes Cuban premier
- Grains lower, Livestock lower
Most Popular
- Evart and Pine River wrestling teams are sending wrestlers to the regional meet next weekend...
- It was host Evart vs. Pine River for the Division 4 district title on Wednesday with the Bucks...
- Big Rapids assistant wrestling coach Dan Sleeper knew Thursday’s Division 3 semifinal match...
- Winning team district wrestling championships never gets old for the Chippewa Hills Warriors. The...