Blanchett, Farrell win acting honors at Venice Film Festival LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer Sep. 10, 2022 Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 2:23 p.m.
Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell won the top acting prizes at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday. Blanchett won for her performance as a renowned conductor in Todd Field’s “TÁR” and Farrell for playing a man who is broken up with by his longtime friend in Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
“I’m shocked to get this and thrilled,” Farrell said in a live video message broadcast at the festival Saturday night. McDonagh was on site to collect the prize.