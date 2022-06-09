US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1 . \u201cSparring Partners" by John Grisham (Doubleday) , $14.99 2. \u201cIt Ends With Us\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $16.00 3 . \u201cWhere the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam) , $18.00 4 . \u201cThe Power of One More" by Ed Mylett (Wiley) , $28.00 5. \u201cVerity\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) , $16.99 6. \u201cBook Lovers" by Emily Henry (Berkley) , $17.00 7. \u201cMeant to Be" by Emily Giffin (Ballantine) , $28.00 8. \u201cUgly Love\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $15.00 9. \u201cThe Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo\u201d by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press) , $17.00 10. \u201cOh, the Places You\u2019ll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House) , $17.00 11. \u201cThe Boardwalk Bookshop" by Susan Mallery (Harlequin MIRA) , $12.99 12. \u201cAtomic Habits\u201d by James Clear (Avery) , $27.00 13. \u201cHappy-Go-Lucky" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown) , $29.00 14. \u201cNightwork" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin\u2019s Press) , $29.99 15. \u201cReminders of Him\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Montlake) , $15.95 16. \u201cNovember 9\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $16.00 17. \u201cCat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix) , $12.99 18. \u201cPeople We Meet on Vacation\u201d by Emily Henry (Berkley) , $16.00 19. \u201cAmerican Royals III: Rivals" by Katharine McGee (Random House Books for Young Readers) , $10.99 20. \u201cA Game of Retribution" by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books) , $16.99 21. \u201cAll Your Perfects" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $16.00 22. \u201cBeach Read\u201d by Emily Henry (Berkley) , $9.99 23. \u201cAfter I Do" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press) , $10.99 24. \u201c22 Seconds\u201d by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown) , $29.00 25. \u201cThe Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book" by Eric Carle (Philomel) , $9.99