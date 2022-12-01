US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. \u201cThe Choice\u201d by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press) 2. \u201cThe Boys from Biloxi\u201d by John Grisham (Doubleday) 3. \u201cFairy Tale\u201d by Stephen King (Scribner) 4. \u201cA Christmas Memory\u201d by Richard Paul Evans (Gallery) 5. \u201cLessons in Chemistry\u201d by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday) 6. \u201cThe Whittiers\u201d by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 7. \u201cDreamland\u201d by Nicholas Sparks (Random House) 8. \u201cDesert Star\u201d by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown) 9. \u201cMad Honey\u201d by Picoult\/Boylan (Ballantine) 10. \u201cGoing Rogue\u201d by Janet Evanovich (Atria) 11. \u201cTriple Cross\u201d by James Patterson (Little, Brown) 12. \u201cNo Plan B\u201d by Child\/Child (Delacorte) 13. \u201cVerity\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 14. \u201cOur Missing Hearts\u201d by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press) 15. \u201cLong Shadows\u201d by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing) HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. \u201cThe Light We Carry\u201d by Michelle Obama (Crown) 2. \u201cFaith Still Moves Mountains\u201d by Harris Faulkner (Broadside) 3. \u201cFriends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible\u201d by Matthew Perry (Flatiron) 4. \u201cGo-To Dinners\u201d by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter) 5. \u201cI'm Glad My Mom Died\u201d by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) 6. \u201cThe Simply Happy Cookbook\u201d by Doocy\/Doocy (William Morrow Cookbooks) 7. \u201cGuinness World Records 2023\u201d \u2013 (Guinness World Records) 8. \u201cSo Help Me God\u201d by Mike Pence (Simon & Schuster) 9. \u201cThe Stories We Tell\u201d by Joanna Gaines (Harper Select) 10. \u201cSurrender\u201d by Bono (Knopf) 11. \u201cThe Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book\u201d by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon * Schuster) 12. \u201cAnd There Was Light\u201d by Jon Meacham (Random House) 13. \u201cBibi\u201d by Benjamin Netanyahu (Threshold) 14. \u201cThe Queen\u201d by Andrew Morton (Grand Central Publishing) 15. \u201cThe Revolutionary\u201d by Stacy Schiff (Little, Brown) MASS MARKET PAPERBACK 1. \u201cInvisible\u201d by Danielle Steel (Dell) 2. \u201cRich Dad Poor Dad\u201d by Robert T. Kiyoski (Plata) 3. \u201cThe Judge\u2019s List\u201d by John Grisham (Vintage) 4. \u201cWyoming Homecoming\u201d by Diana Palmer (HQN) 5. \u201cThe Paris Detective\u201d by Patterson\/DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing) 6. \u201cBlind Tiger\u201d by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing) 7. \u201cThe Dark Hours\u201d by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing) 8. \u201cFlying Angels\u201d by Danielle Steel (Dell) 9. \u201cTom Clancy: Chain of Command\u201d by Marc Cameron (Berkley) 10. \u201cKingdom of Bones\u201d by James Rollins (William Morrow) 11. \u201cA Christmas Promise\u201d by Nora Roberts (St. Martin\u2019s Press) 12. \u201cWhere the Crawdads Sing\u201d (media tie-in) by Delia Owens ( G.P. Putnam's Sons) 13. \u201cSnowflakes and Starlight\u201d by Macomber\/Ross\/Snow (Mira) 14. \u201cDear Santa\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine) 15. \u201cFalse Witness\u201d by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow) TRADE PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cIt Starts with Us\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria) 2. \u201cReminders of Him\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Montlake) 3. \u201cInteresting Facts for Curious Minds\u201d by Jordan Moore (Red Panda) 4. \u201cMaybe Now\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria) 5. \u201cTwisted Love\u201d by Ana Huang (Bloom) 6. \u201cThings We Never Got Over\u201d by Lucy Score (Bloom) 7. \u201cBook Lovers\u201d by Emily Henry (Berkley) 8. \u201cEvery Summer After\u201d by Carley Fortune (Berkley) 9. \u201cA Court of Silver Flames\u201d by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury) 10. \u201cLove on the Brain\u201d by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley) 11. \u201cThe Spanish Love Deception\u201d by Elena Armas (Atria) 12. \u201cThe Perfect Assassin\u201d by Patterson\/Sitts (Grand Central Publishing) 13. \u201cThe 2023 Old Farmer\u2019s Almanac\u201d (Old Farmer\u2019s Almanac) 14. \u201cThe Atlas Six\u201d by Olivie Blake (Tor) 15. \u201cThe American Roommate Experiment\u201d by Elena Armas (Atria)