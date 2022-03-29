US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. The Recovery Agent by Janet Evanovich - 9781982154943 - (Atria Books)

2. A Safe House by Stuart Woods - 9780593331767 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson - 9780759554375 - (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Match by Harlan Coben - 9781538748336 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

7. Here, There and Everywhere by Marie Force - 9781952793561 - (HTJB, Inc.)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

9. A Sunlit Weapon by Jacqueline Winspear - 9780063142282 - (Harper)

10. Crazy, Wicked Love by Melissa Foster - No ISBN Available - (World Literary Press)