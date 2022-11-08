The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. Surrender by Bono, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. The 6 Habits of Growth by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

6. The Trump Tapes by Bob Woodward, narrated by Donald J. Trump and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio Originals)

7. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

8. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

9. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. Going Rogue by Janet Evanovich, narrated by Lorelei King (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Fairy Tale by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The Method by James Patterson and Michael B. Silver, performed by Zachary Quinto, Stephanie Beatriz, Lil Rel Howery, Justine Lupe, Jack Davenport and full cast (Audible Originals)

5. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

6. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

7. The Bookstore Sisters by Alice Hoffman, narrated by Jennifer Jill Araya (Amazon Original Stories)

8. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

9. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. No Plan B by Lee Child and Andrew Child, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)