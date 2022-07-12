The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. The Power of One More by Ed Mylett, narrated by the author (Ascent Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. Just Tyrus by Tyrus, narrated by the author (Tantor Audio)

5. Finding Me by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

6. Scars and Stripes by Tim Kennedy and Nick Palmisciano, narrated by Tim Kennedy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Endure by Cameron Hanes, narrated by the author, David Goggins and Joe Rogan (Macmillan Audio)

8. Undistracted by Bob Goff, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson)

9. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

Fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

2. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

3. Dreadgod by Will Wight, performed by Travis Baldree (Audible Studios)

4. The Brighter the Light by Mary Ellen Taylor, narrated by Megan Tusing (Brilliance Audio)

5. The Chronicles of Narnia Complete Audio Collection by C. S. Lewis, narrated by Kenneth Branagh, Alex Jennings, Michael York, Lynn Redgrave, Derek Jacobi, Jeremy Northam and Patrick Stewart (HarperCollins)

6. The Law by Jim Butcher, narrated by the author (Podium Audio)

7. Rising Tiger by Brad Thor, narrated by Armand Schultz (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. My Evil Mother by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)

9. The Terminal List by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The Secret Witness by Victor Methos, narrated by Timothy Andrés Pabon (Brilliance Audio)