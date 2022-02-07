The Who will play Cincinnati, 42 years after concert tragedy Feb. 7, 2022 Updated: Feb. 7, 2022 6:19 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Dec. 3, 1979, file photo, a security guard and an unidentified man look at an area where several people were killed as they were caught in a surging crowd entering Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum for a concert by The Who. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced it will play its first Cincinnati concert since that show where 11 fans died more than 40 years earlier in a pre-show stampede. They are scheduled to play on May 15, 2022, at TQL Stadium. The band had been set to return to the area in 2020, but it canceled the show because of the pandemic. Brian Horton Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - This Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, file photo shows a memorial plaque outside Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati for the 11 concertgoers who were killed in a crush of people entering a 1979 concert at Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum by The Who. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced it will play its first Cincinnati concert since that show where 11 fans died more than 40 years earlier in a pre-show stampede. They are scheduled to play on May 15, 2022, at TQL Stadium. The band had been set to return to the area in 2020, but it canceled the show because of the pandemic. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2019, file photo, John Hutchins displays a Dec. 3, 1979, concert ticket signed in 2018 by The Who's vocalist Roger Daltrey as he stands in his home near Finneytown, Ohio. Eleven people were killed as they were caught in a surging crowd entering Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum for that concert by The Who. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced it will play its first Cincinnati concert since that show where 11 fans died more than 40 years earlier in a pre-show stampede. They are scheduled to play on May 15, 2022, at TQL Stadium. The band had been set to return to the area in 2020, but it canceled the show because of the pandemic. Dan Sewell/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Roger Daltrey, left, and Pete Townshend of The Who perform during the Moving On! Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Who announced it will play its first Cincinnati concert since that show where 11 fans died more than 40 years earlier in a pre-show stampede. They are scheduled to play on May 15, 2022, at TQL Stadium. The band had been set to return to the area in 2020, but it canceled the show because of the pandemic. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP, File) Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — British rock band The Who will play their first concert in the Cincinnati area in over four decades, after 11 people died in a pre-show stampede in 1979.
The Who will take the stage at the TQL Stadium on May 15, WCPO-TV reported Monday. The band’s return was originally planned for April 2020 at the BB&T Arena in Kentucky, but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.