The Home Edit founders add a podcast to their growing brand

They may have been tasked with organizing Chris Pratt and Katharine Schwarzenegger's garage or Drew Barrymore's talk show kitchen, but professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, founders of The Home Edit, are quickly becoming talent in their own right.
The chatty, upbeat, rainbow-loving duo who already star in the Netflix reality series “Get Organized with The Home Edit,” have co-authored books on their approach and sell their own line of products, are now the hosts of a new weekly podcast “ Best Friend Energy," proving that their personalities have made them, well, Personalities.