Russian opera 'Boris Godunov' to open next La Scala season

MILAN (AP) — In a move that aims to separate politics from culture, Milan’s famed Teatro alla Scala on Monday announced the celebration of next season's gala premiere with the Russian opera “Boris Godunov."
La Scala's 2022-23 calendar, set long before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, also marks the Milan opera house's premiere of another Russian opera, Antonín Dvořák's “Rusalka,” and includes a host of Russian stars singing roles in the Russian composition as well as other titles.