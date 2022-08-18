Review: 'Beast,' with Idris Elba, has B-movie bite

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Sharks, grizzlies, giant snakes and rampaging apes have traditionally been the go-to choices for animal-kingdom antagonists in survival thrillers. Lions not so much. Maybe the king of the jungle has always been too regal, too majestic — too heroic — to be lowered to the status of mere summer-movie marauder.
But the circle of life also pertains to movies, and it was probably inevitable that the lion's time would come. That's, at least, the nature of “Beast,” a surprisingly agile and nifty B-movie graced by Idris Elba's formidable presence, fluid camerawork and tolerable levels of implausibility.