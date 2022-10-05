Review: A spiky social satire in ‘Triangle of Sadness’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
The question of worth flows through Ruben Östlund’s “ Triangle of Sadness,” a handsomely grotesque satire about the guests and workers aboard a luxury yacht. The ideas might not be new, and the targets might be easy, but the Swedish filmmaker who has made a cottage industry out of picking at social scabs in films like “Force Majeure” and “The Square” has once again made something exceedingly uncomfortable and undeniably entertaining.
Besides, from “Succession” to “The White Lotus,” it’s not like we’ll ever tire of watching the privileged class enjoying its privileges, to quote “The Philadelphia Story’s” Macaulay Connor, regardless of whether they get their comeuppance in the end.