Prince William: Commonwealth links to crown up to the people

LONDON (AP) — As Caribbean nations debate their relationship with the British crown, Prince William says he will support and respect whatever decision the people make.
William, second in line to the throne, made the comments after an eight-day tour of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas during which he and wife Kate were celebrated but also criticized as being “tone deaf” for perpetuating images of Britain’s colonial rule. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the royals his country intended to become a republic, removing the British monarch as its head of state.