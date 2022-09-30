Kelsea Ballerini jumps heart-first into ‘Subject to Change’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
New York (AP) — Change is often difficult and painstakingly uncomfortable, but also a necessary, inescapable aspect of life. For country star Kelsea Ballerini, tussling with those current growing pains are at the heart of her new album, “Subject to Change."
“There’s a lot of realization that was happening in real time as I wrote it. And so, I think when you’re having big life realizations and pending changes and stuff like that, I just think that it takes a lot of self-reflection and ownership of your choices and what gets you there,” said the “ Heartfirst ” singer. “I’ve always been really scared of change — it’s always been something that really terrified me. And I think I have just been really wrestling with the idea of, well, it’s inevitable.”