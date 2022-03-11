Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail, branding the Black and gay actor a narcissistic charlatan for staging a hate crime against himself to grab the limelight while the nation struggled with wrenching issues of racial injustice. Smollett responded by defiantly maintaining his innocence and suggesting he could be killed in jail.
The sentence and Smollett’s post-hearing outburst capped an hourslong hearing Thursday and more than three years of legal drama following Smollett's claim that he had been the target of a racist and homophobic attack.