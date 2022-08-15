Hollywood, soccer stars appeal for more Ukraine donations Aug. 15, 2022 Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 4:14 p.m.
1 of9 American actor Liev Schreiber stands in front of a house which have been destroyed by Russia bombardment in Borodianka, near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber and former Ukraine soccer star Andriy Shevchenko appealed for international donations to Ukraine to continue during a visit Monday to a residential area outside Kyiv that suffered extensive damage by Russian bombardment.
“People see it as a one-time thing. But, as you can see, people live with it every day,”said Schreiber, who has starred in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”