Haggis held at hotel ahead of Italian hearing in sex case

ROME (AP) — Film director Paul Haggis was being held in a hotel room in southern Italy on Monday pending a court hearing while prosecutors press their investigation of a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days.
Prosecutors in Brindisi, a port town in Puglia, the region that forms the “heel” of southeastern Italy, announced on Sunday that police had detained the 69-year-old Canadian-born director, screenwriter and producer for investigation of alleged aggravated sexual violence and aggravated personal injuries.