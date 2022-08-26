Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 ABC\u2019s \u201cThis Week\u201d \u2014 Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo. __ NBC\u2019s \u201cMeet the Press\u201d \u2014 Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. __ CBS\u2019 \u201cFace the Nation" \u2014 Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee chair; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; NASA astronaut Kate Rubins. ___ CNN\u2019s \u201cState of the Union\u201d \u2014 Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H. ___ \u201cFox News Sunday\u201d \u2014 Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, a former commander of U.S. Central Command; Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to the DNC.