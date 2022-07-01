Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 ABC\u2019s \u201cThis Week\u201d \u2014 Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas __ NBC\u2019s \u201cMeet the Press\u201d \u2014 Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. __ CBS\u2019 \u201cFace the Nation" \u2014 Mayorkas; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Germany's chancellor, Olaf Scholz. ___ CNN\u2019s \u201cState of the Union\u201d \u2014 Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D. ___ \u201cFox News Sunday\u201d \u2014 John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.