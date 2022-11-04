DA to review cases involving LA cop accused of CBS tip off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors will look into past cases involving a former police captain who allegedly tipped off CBS executive Les Moonves that a woman had filed a confidential police report accusing him of sexual assault, the district attorney’s office said Friday.
“Our office is dismayed" by the allegations against Cory Palka and will look at cases in which he was a witness to determine whether they must be reviewed and defense counsel notified, the DA's office said in a statement.