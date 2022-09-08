Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Jane Barlow/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Kirsty O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace said Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health," as members of her family traveled to be with the 96-year-old monarch in Scotland.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement that sparked deep concern.