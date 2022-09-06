This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 11-17:
Sept. 11: Actor Earl Holliman is 94. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 83. Movie director Brian De Palma is 82. Actor Lola Falana is 80. Drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead is 79. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 77. Actor Phillip Alford (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) is 74. Actor Amy Madigan is 72. Guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx is 69. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 69. Drummer Jon Moss of Culture Club is 65. Actor-director Roxann Dawson (“Star Trek: Voyager”) is 64. Actor Scott Patterson (“Gilmore Girls”) is 64. Keyboardist Mick Talbot (The Style Council, Dexys Midnight Runners) is 64. Actor John Hawkes (“Deadwood”) is 63. Actor Anne Ramsay (“Mad About You,” ″A League of Their Own”) is 62. Actor Virginia Madsen (“Sideways,” ″American Dreams”) is 61. Actor Kristy McNichol is 60. Musician Moby is 57. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 55. Actor Taraji P. Henson is 52. Actor Laura Wright (“Guiding Light”) is 52. Guitarist Jeremy Popoff of Lit is 51. Singer Brad Fischetti of LFO is 47. Rapper Mr. Black is 45. Guitarist Jon Buckland of Coldplay is 45. Rapper Ludacris is 45. Actor Ariana Richards (“Jurassic Park” films) is 43. Singer Charles Kelley of Lady A is 41. Actor Elizabeth Henstridge (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 35. Actor Tyler Hoechlin (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 35. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem (“Nurse Jackie”) is 21.