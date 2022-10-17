Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 23-29:
Oct. 23: Singer Barbara Ann Hawkins of The Dixie Cups is 79. Director Ang Lee is 68. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 66. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 66. Director-actor Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man” films) is 63. Singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is 63. Bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica is 58. Singer David Thomas of Take 6 is 56. Drummer Brian Nevin of Big Head Todd and The Monsters is 56. Singer Junior Bryant of Ricochet is 54. Actor John Huertas (“Castle”) is 53. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 50. Bassist Eric Bass of Shinedown is 48. “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley is 46. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 46. Actor Saycon Sengbloh (TV’s “In The Dark”) is 45. Singer Matthew Shultz of Cage The Elephant is 39. “The View” host Meghan McCain is 38. Actor Masiela Lusha (“George Lopez”) is 37. Singer Miguel is 37. Actor Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) is 36. Actor Inbar Lavi (“Imposters,” ″Prison Break”) is 36. Actor Jessica Stroup (“90210”) is 36. Trumpeter Allen Branstetter of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 32. Actor Taylor Spreitler (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 29. Actor Margaret Qualley (TV’s “Fosse/Verdon”) is 28. Actor Amandla Stenberg (“The Hunger Games”) is 24.