Alert: Documentary 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' wins top prize at Venice Film Festival; Cate Blanchett named best actress

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Documentary 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' wins top prize at Venice Film Festival; Cate Blanchett named best actress.
- Alcaraz tops Tiafoe in 5 to reach final | US Open updates
- Raiders agree to contract extension with TE Darren Waller
- Little Red Barn Soap Co. owner turns hobby into business
- Parkland Shooting Survivor David Hogg to speak at Alma College
- Miniature horse farm is a pony lover's dream
- Evart schools strives to make improvements
- No. 4 Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10
- Indiana softball coach gets 30 years for molesting girl, 13
Most Popular
- A new survey shows that the "f-word," or as it's most commonly known, the "f-bomb," is used the...
- Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a shooting that injured two teens,...
- Instead of cooking the fish for dinner, the fisherman plans to have the rare fish mounted as a...
- After spending nearly 30 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Herman Williams' walked...