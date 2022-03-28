Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, launches review JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer March 28, 2022 Updated: March 28, 2022 5:26 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday condemned the actions of Will Smith during Sunday night’s Oscars and launched an inquiry into his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.
In a statement Monday, the film academy said: “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”