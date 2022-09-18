AP PHOTOS: Mourners wanting a last look at queen's coffin
PETR DAVID JOSEK and FRANK GRIFFITHS, Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people have slowly filed past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall since her lying-in-state opened to the public in London on Sept. 14.
The mourners, who have waited for hours in a miles-long queue, stop in front of the coffin for a quiet moment of reflection. Some bow their heads or kneel down in prayer.