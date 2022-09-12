74th Emmy Awards | Live News

The red carpet for the 74th Emmy Awards is underway as everyone gets ready for showtime at 8 p.m. Eastern. “Saturday Night Live” veteran and first-time Emmy host Kenan Thompson told The Associated Press that he was planning to open the show “with a bang” ... but don’t expect Oscars slap-level drama in the Microsoft Theater. It should be, producers promised, a conflict-free night.

AP Television Writer Lynn Elber has a helpful overview of the show, which could see some historic wins if “Squid Game” and “Abbott Elementary” beat out “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” for best drama and comedy.