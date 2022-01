Who really cares?

We all know of those who care for and about us. We know that God has gone far beyond what we can comprehend by offering up His own Son in order to cover our sin and mistakes.

Within the world around us, cities have mayors/managers, states have governors, other state officials, federal elected leaders, including the president. On the local level we have police officers and many others that work at serving and protecting us! Overall, they are trying to perform their duties. Have we taken the time to thank them?

With the exception of our family and friends, do any of these people really know us? We find very few personal relationships formed with these officials. As long as we pay our taxes, obey all the rules, regulations and laws, we will seldom have any contact with them.

Who really cares?

God does! He has created everything, and is above all things. He loves us, His desire is to have a relationship with us through Jesus reaching out to bridge the void created by disobedience. He is available to us 24/7. Having a conversation through our prayers we can take every concern to Him, He cares!

He knows what it is like facing difficulties, rejection, and persecution as we read in the Book of Hebrews 4:14-16 ...

“Therefore, since we have a great high priest who has ascended into heaven, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold firmly to the faith we profess. For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize (relate to) with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are — yet he did not sin. Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.”

Who really cares?

Do we show it? Our actions speak louder than words, let’s do a reality check on ourselves. It’s time to take a stand for what we believe and then support those that serve us. Instead of hiding in the shadows complaining, through positive conversation, we should let our leaders know that we believe we are still ‘One Nation Under God’ and we are looking for change. Amen!