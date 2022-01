What is the source of fear?

Well, fear is not from God. "For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind." (2 Tim. 1:7)

We must put our faith in Christ and live our lives in His will. "Be not afraid, only believe." (Mark 5:36)

Is God surprised by all this chaos and confusion in this place in time? No, not really. He wants our trust. He wants our attention.

When inflation hits our bank accounts, why not trust God? Our love should be for God, not money. We need to be good managers of God's blessings. We have power to manage our lives by God. We have the command to love one another. We have a healthy mind from God. Use the sound mind to seek the truth.

Jesus said, "I am the way, the truth and the life." (John 14:6)

All of this requires us to know God's Word. To know God's Word it means: read it, study it, memorize it and meditate on it. We must rightly divide the word of truth as well. Satanic forces are rampant today. He is a liar and deceiver. He will use the "We're all going to die news network."

Satan wants you to die of fear. Opinion may be replacing the truth. Be careful. Ask questions. We must not be afraid.

"Have not I commanded thee: Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest." (Josh. 1:9)

We have the same God. The application is clear. Trust God and go on. God is with us.

"I am with you always." (Matt 28:20). ... "I will never leave thee, Nor forsake thee." (Heb.13:5) "So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me." (Heb. 13:6).

These scriptures don't mean you reject medicine or science. We need to eat right, sleep right and exercise right. It will build our immune systems. Why haven't our so called doctors said this? Be careful, all claiming science is really substituting opinion.

God is not the author of confusion. Satan enjoys chaos and confusion. Threats are more common today than ever. Big Government would control every area of our lives. Crime is going unpunished. Our borders are very weak right now.

Who gains from this confusion? The devil and his crowd wants to keep us off balance. Satan would have us distracted from the comfort and contentment from God. Our peace comes from God.

"Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid." (John 14:27)

We have a great God. Don't be afraid. Trust Him.