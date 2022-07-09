PASTOR'S PEN: Stained

It seems to be a way of life, when something gets ‘Stained’ we usually discard it and get a newer one! We may, however, try to clean the stain if it’s on one of our favorite shirts or jeans. According to some ads we are told of many new and improved stain removers that promise to bring the original luster back.
Then on the other hand we can see some people using those same old stained and worn clothing now being considered the new style. I remember growing up when the knees of our jeans were wearing thin, we would have been right in style these days! Our mother would repair them by sewing patches over the weakened material.