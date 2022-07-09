PASTOR'S PEN: Stained

It seems to be a way of life, when something gets ‘Stained’ we usually discard it and get a newer one! We may, however, try to clean the stain if it’s on one of our favorite shirts or jeans. According to some ads we are told of many new and improved stain removers that promise to bring the original luster back.

Then on the other hand we can see some people using those same old stained and worn clothing now being considered the new style. I remember growing up when the knees of our jeans were wearing thin, we would have been right in style these days! Our mother would repair them by sewing patches over the weakened material.

We also are in an age where it makes more sense just to discard an item then buy a new one, we are not talking of just clothing now. We find this attitude in many areas, if it fails to start, or ‘Stained’ from many days of use, just go buy a new one!

‘Stained’ Have we felt ‘Stained’ lately? If so, it can be a spiritual attack of the devil, he is constantly attempting to put those thoughts into our minds. It can be the stains of years passed or something that we have done lately. We need to remember that he only comes in an attempt to remind us of those stains in our lives, we then should remind him that we are washed in the ‘Blood of Jesus’ that removes all the stains of this world.

If we allow the devil’s thoughts to get a foothold in our lives, we can begin a downward spiral leading to thoughts of being unworthy or unable to forgive. Then some may look for relief with alcohol, drugs, or it may lead some to wanting to end it all. The devil will use every negative suggestion to separate us from God’s Love. He will even use the promises of success in this world if we would bow down to him. Don’t fall to the deceit of the devil, use Scriptures as Jesus did!

God sent Jesus to set us free, we find this in Luke 4:18 ...

“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me,

for he has anointed me to bring Good News to the poor.

He has sent me to proclaim that captives will be released,

that the blind will see, that the oppressed will be set free,”

‘Stained’ no more, we are washed in the ‘Blood’, refreshed, renewed, reborn, set free, not discarded like broken material, because of the ‘Love’ and the ‘Gift’ from God! Jesus!

We have the ‘Victory’