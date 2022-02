Marriage is good.

"And the Lord God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him."(Gen. 2:18)

Wait on the will of God for yourself. He is faithful.

"Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favour of the Lord."(Prov. 18:22) Jesus said, "Have ye not read, that he which made them at the beginning made them male and female."(Matt 19:4)

Do we dare to ignore God's directions, when it comes to marriage, home and family?

"Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh."(Gen 2:24)

To accomplish this, it takes time. Do your homework in advance of marriage commitment. One flesh in all areas of life. What is your background? Many marriage issues to consider: financial, goals, religious, sexual, and communication abilities. Follow the Bible. Marriage means teamwork. It requires agreement with each other. Love is learned as you practice (I Cor 13). Love is defined as giving. Christ loves us, we know because He gave himself for us. Real love means you will give on behalf of your spouse.

If all that scares you, stay single while maintaining your purity before Almighty God. The Bible is the direction book to follow. Study the Bible, read it, memorize it and apply. Love should be one of ingredients in marriage that is built up day by day.

"Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love."(1 John 4:7,8)

To build strong families, love must be practiced by all members of the family. If we have strong biblical families, we will have a strong Nation. This would please God. We should build an atmosphere in this country that builds marriage strength. Support the family with cooperation of truth from the Bible.

Jesus said, "By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another."(John 13:15)

If you know the gospel, will you remain silent and let your loved ones die and go to Hell? Share the faith of the Word of God, call upon the name of Jesus and be saved. Trust God and go on.