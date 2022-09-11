Skip to main content
PASTOR'S PEN: Focused

Pastor Ron WitbeckGuest Columnist
Associate Pastor Ron Witbeck, Resurrection Life Church Big Rapids

Courtesy photo/Ron Witbeck

We all in one way or another are ‘Focused’ on something in our lives. It can refer to hobbies, sports, occupations, or relationships, in reference to anything we are making a priority in our lives.

One example of being ‘Focused’ are those who, with the upcoming hunting season for those elusive white tail buck, focusing on feeding habits and trails they are traveling. Golfers will be ‘Focused’ on getting a little white ball down a fairway with as few strokes as possible, into a small hole at the other end. Bowlers are consumed with knocking down as many pins as possible, looking for a strike every time. Yet a baseball player is looking to connect with the ball, ‘Focused’ on hitting it out of the park, yet dreading hearing the words ‘strike three, you're out’!

Ladies may be ‘Focused’ on the latest fashions, sometimes spending hours looking for that special outfit with shoes to match, all in an effort to impress those closest to them. Mothers may be more ‘Focused’ on their children than what they are wearing.

Those pleasures that surround us appear so pleasing, gradually demanding more and more of our time. We can all, if not careful, become more ‘Focused’ on the things of this world, and let our relationships with God fall into the shadows!

Our first response might be we’d never do that, but have we?   

God addresses this in The 10 Commandments. Exodus 20:3-5 basically says: You shall have no other gods, only Me  (Referring to:  No carved gods of any size, shape, or form of anything whatever, whether of things that fly or walk or swim. Don’t bow down to them and don’t serve them because I am God, your God, ...).  Be sure to check your own Bibles for clarity.

My personal experiences from our farm, while steering the tractor working up a field, if I wasn’t ‘Focused’ on an object on the other end of that field, I would then begin to wander failing to follow the instruction given to me by my father.

Let’s take a serious look at what we are ‘Focused’ on. We may find the need of putting God back in first place in our lives.

Lord, help us to stay ‘Focused.’

— Ron Witbeck is an associate pastor at Resurrection Life Church in Big Rapids.

Pastor Ron Witbeck
