UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.

1OceanBioA 9.99 +6.01 Up151.0
2AtlasLithiun 14.75 +7.53 Up104.3
3BrdgrAeron 7.90 +3.68 Up 87.2
4Geneluxn 10.86 +4.29 Up 65.3
5SemantixAn 2.98 +.99 Up 49.7
6DcrbPlAc4un 14.15 +4.62 Up 48.5
7ArbeRobotc 6.27 +1.92 Up 44.1
8Meihua 35.80 +9.79 Up 37.6
9PyxisOncol 2.26 +.57 Up 33.7
10BonNatLife 2.07 +.52 Up 33.5
11VerdeCleaA 14.80 +3.65 Up 32.7
12EliemTher 3.52 +.82 Up 30.4
13AvitaThera 12.37 +2.82 Up 29.5
14LionhrtIIIun 8.88 +1.88 Up 26.9
15CmstkHldg 5.41 +1.06 Up 24.4
16LuminrTchA 8.35 +1.59 Up 23.5
17LantheusHld 72.41 +12.69 Up21.2
18RemitlyGlb 14.19 +2.43 Up 20.7
19ApellisPh 66.69 +11.20 Up 20.2
20MYRGroup 119.63 +19.49 Up 19.5
21DZSInc 11.04 +1.77 Up 19.1
22SeanrgyMrs 6.27 +1.00 Up 19.0
23TransMdGp 78.61 +12.51 Up 18.9
24SigmaLithi 34.94 +5.46 Up 18.5
25FstarTher 5.89 +.91 Up 18.3
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1FulcrumTh 5.66 —6.51 Off 53.5
2SelasLifSc 1.71 —1.91 Off 52.8
3NektarThera 1.49 —1.58 Off 51.5
4AlpineSumn 2.24 —1.81 Off 44.7
5OKYOPharn 2.08 —1.66 Off 44.4
6FLJGrpLtd 1.33 —1.01 Off 43.2
7IntuitMachA 24.00 —16.70 Off 41.0
8Bandwith 15.34 —10.65 Off 41.0
9TCBioPhrs 4.50 —2.95 Off 39.6
10NFTGamen 2.32 —1.49 Off 39.1
11AileronThrs 1.43 .92 Off 39.0
12Amesiters 2.64 —1.68 Off 38.9
13CVRx 10.88 —6.32 Off 36.7
14Orgenesis 1.43 .79 Off 35.6
15FngrMotn 1.85 —1.01 Off 35.3
16PrestoAuton 2.36 —1.23 Off 34.2
17Vicor 40.85 —20.44 Off 33.3
18ImpelPhar 1.48 .74 Off 33.3
19JaguarHlrs 2.16 —1.06 Off 32.9
20Inogen 15.89 —7.61 Off 32.4
21Dragonflyn 3.98 —1.88 Off 32.1
22BullfrogAIn 3.24 —1.52 Off 31.9
23SOBRSafen 1.100 .94 Off 31.9
24UplandSoftw 6.02 —2.73 Off 31.2
25SecooHldrs 2.57 —1.12 Off 30.4
—————————
