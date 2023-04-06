CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|682¼
|685
|673½
|677¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|695
|697½
|686½
|690
|—4¾
|Sep
|708
|711
|699¾
|703½
|—4¾
|Dec
|727¾
|729¼
|718¼
|721¾
|—4¾
|Mar
|740
|740
|730½
|733
|—5¼
|May
|742¼
|742¼
|734
|734
|—7½
|Jul
|725
|725
|717½
|717½
|—7½
|Dec
|730
|730
|730
|730
|—3½
|Est. sales 58,981.
|Wed.'s sales 111,201
|Wed.'s open int 386,278,
|up 10,279
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|652¼
|652½
|643¼
|645¼
|—7½
|Jul
|627
|627¼
|619½
|621½
|—6
|Sep
|568¼
|569½
|563¼
|565¼
|—4
|Dec
|559¼
|560½
|555¼
|557¾
|—3
|Mar
|567¼
|568
|563¼
|565
|—3¼
|May
|571¾
|573¼
|568½
|570¼
|—3
|Jul
|573½
|574¾
|570½
|571¾
|—3
|Sep
|547¼
|547¼
|544
|544¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|534¼
|535½
|533½
|535½
|+½
|Jul
|542¾
|542¾
|542¾
|542¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|486¼
|486¼
|486¼
|486¼
|Est. sales 112,207.
|Wed.'s sales 288,521
|Wed.'s open int 1,329,053
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|341
|343¼
|334¼
|336¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|335¾
|340½
|332
|334¾
|+2
|Sep
|336½
|336½
|336½
|336½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|352¼
|353¼
|348
|348½
|+2
|Est. sales 219.
|Wed.'s sales 845
|Wed.'s open int 4,481,
|up 105
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1510
|1510¼
|1483¼
|1495½
|—15½
|Jul
|1478½
|1479¾
|1455¾
|1463¾
|—14
|Aug
|1424¾
|1427½
|1406¼
|1412½
|—11¾
|Sep
|1347¾
|1351¼
|1333
|1339
|—8¼
|Nov
|1316
|1320¼
|1303¾
|1310¾
|—5¼
|Jan
|1322¼
|1326½
|1310½
|1317¾
|—4½
|Mar
|1315¾
|1319¾
|1305¼
|1312
|—4
|May
|1316½
|1317½
|1306¾
|1311½
|—6
|Jul
|1320¼
|1320¼
|1310¼
|1311
|—9¼
|Nov
|1250
|1250¼
|1243¾
|1247
|—4¼
|Jul
|1233¼
|1233¼
|1233¼
|1233¼
|—1¾
|Est. sales 146,211.
|Wed.'s sales 262,816
|Wed.'s open int 733,435
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|55.22
|55.34
|54.04
|54.86
|—.36
|Jul
|55.44
|55.57
|54.28
|55.00
|—.44
|Aug
|55.17
|55.29
|54.06
|54.68
|—.49
|Sep
|54.85
|54.89
|53.70
|54.30
|—.49
|Oct
|54.41
|54.41
|53.30
|53.84
|—.49
|Dec
|54.27
|54.27
|53.08
|53.64
|—.46
|Jan
|54.04
|54.04
|53.00
|53.29
|—.72
|Mar
|53.77
|53.86
|52.92
|53.32
|—.65
|May
|53.74
|53.76
|52.95
|52.95
|—1.01
|Dec
|52.60
|52.60
|52.60
|52.60
|—.84
|Est. sales 76,592.
|Wed.'s sales 113,891
|Wed.'s open int 486,529,
|up 2,576
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|450.60
|451.50
|445.40
|449.40
|—1.20
|Jul
|447.00
|447.80
|442.80
|445.90
|—.90
|Aug
|438.30
|439.40
|435.20
|437.40
|—1.20
|Sep
|426.90
|427.70
|423.70
|425.30
|—1.70
|Oct
|417.60
|418.00
|413.80
|414.80
|—2.70
|Dec
|415.50
|415.60
|411.00
|412.50
|—2.90
|Jan
|410.90
|411.00
|406.70
|407.70
|—3.20
|Mar
|401.20
|401.50
|397.60
|398.80
|—2.40
|May
|396.50
|396.60
|393.30
|394.60
|—1.30
|Jul
|395.30
|395.40
|393.50
|393.50
|—1.10
|Aug
|391.60
|391.60
|390.40
|390.40
|—.30
|Sep
|387.30
|387.30
|386.00
|386.10
|+.10
|Oct
|378.70
|379.60
|378.70
|379.60
|+.90
|Dec
|379.40
|379.70
|379.40
|379.70
|+2.30
|Est. sales 58,977.
|Wed.'s sales 105,729
|Wed.'s open int 438,949,
|up 2,343