Insider Q&A: Lindsey Johnson of the Consumer Bankers Assoc.

NEW YORK (AP) — Lindsey Johnson became president of the Consumer Bankers Association in 2022, representing the trade and lobbying organization for the nation’s big retail banks like Bank of America, Wells Fargo, US Bank, PNC and others. Before she joined CBA, she was president of the trade association for the mortgage insurance industry.
She spoke to The Associated Press during the CBA’s annual conference in Las Vegas, the first industry-wide gathering since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.