How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 2/14/2023

Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street following several sharp reversals after a report suggested inflation may not be slowing as quickly and as smoothly as hoped.

The S&P 500 closed virtually unchanged Tuesday after swinging between losses and gains throughout the day. The Nasdaq composite rose and the Dow fell. The bond market was more decisive, with yields climbing as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to get firmer on interest rates to combat inflation. Analysts said the report shows the long road ahead for the Fed in getting inflation down to its 2% target.