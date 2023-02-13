Business Highlights: Twitter tool, Google's 'prebunking'

___ Twitter\u2019s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry SAN FRANCISCO (AP) \u2014 In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help \u2014 including people posting their location inside collapsed buildings \u2014 and connect people with rescue organizations to help them. But they could soon lose access to this tool unless they pay Twitter a monthly fee of at least $100 \u2014 prohibitive for many volunteers and nonprofits. Monday is the extended deadline Twitter set for shutting off free access to its API, or Application Programming Interface. But on Monday, it delayed the launch again. ___ Super Bowl ads use celebs, humor, lots of dogs NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Advertisers bet big that viewers were turning to the Super Bowl for a comforting escape, and delivered a series of advertisements that relied on familiar celebrity faces, light humor, and plenty of cuddly dogs. This wasn\u2019t a year for edgy humor or experimentation. After three years of a global pandemic, with economic uncertainty looming ahead and the war in Ukraine stretching on, advertisers just wanted people to feel good. Super Bowl advertisers each year try to reach the more than 100 million people tuning into the broadcast. It\u2019s a pricey proposition: ads can cost as much as $7 million for 30 seconds. ___ Google to expand misinformation \u2018prebunking\u2019 in Europe WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 Google is expanding an initiative that shows promise in fighting online misinformation. The tech company announced Monday that it will roll out a new \u201cprebunking\u201d campaign in Germany. Prebunking works like a viral inoculation by priming a person\u2019s critical thinking skills to make them more resistant to false claims. Last fall, Google tested the premise in Eastern Europe by airing short advertisement-length videos explaining how misinformation can trick the brain. Research shows that prebunking can be among the most effective tools to combat misinformation because it\u2019s affordable and can be used on a large scale. ___ EU foresees economy improving, but inflation still painful FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) \u2014 Europe\u2019s economic prospects are looking up, at least a little. The European Union\u2019s executive Commission on Monday raised its economic growth forecast for the year. It\u2019s now up to 0.8% for the 20 countries using the euro currency. That means the commission expects the eurozone to scrape by without a technical recession in 2023. But things are not great either. Inflation may have passed its peak, but it\u2019s still high at 8.5%. That\u2019s going to keep holding back consumer spending. And the European Central Bank is raising interest rates, a step that\u2019s aimed at getting inflation down but also makes it more expensive to get credit for purchases or business expansion. ___ Ford to build $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant in Mich. DETROIT (AP) \u2014 Ford Motor Co. plans to build a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant about 100 miles west of Detroit that would employ about 2,500 people. The plant was revealed Monday at a meeting of the Michigan Strategic Fund, which approved a large state tax incentive package for the project near the city of Marshall. It will be built on a site that\u2019s being readied for industrial development near the junction of Interstates 94 and 69. Gabby Bruno, director of economic development for Ford, said there was \u201cno lack of competition for this project.\u201d She said Michigan \u201ccompeted against numerous states and countries\u201d to secure the investment. Ford has scheduled press conferences later Monday to make electric vehicle announcements. ___ Report: Companies\u2019 climate targets not what they claim to be BERLIN (AP) \u2014 A new report says climate commitments by companies aren\u2019t always as green as they seem. The report published Monday concludes that major brands are exaggerating how ambitious their efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions are, essentially misleading consumers, investors and governments. Europe-based environmental think tanks NewClimate Institute and Carbon Market Watch examined 24 companies, including KitKat manufacturer Nestle, French retailer Carrefour and automaker Volkswagen. It found that only one company \u2014 shipping firm Maersk \u2014 had climate plans with \u201creasonable integrity\u201d while the rest were assessed to be moderate to very low. ___ Ex-CEO of Germany\u2019s Wirecard denies charges at fraud trial BERLIN (AP) \u2014 The former CEO of payments company Wirecard has denied having known anything about false accounting at the firm as he testifies at his trial over its collapse in 2020. Wirecard was long the darling of Germany\u2019s fintech scene until it filed for insolvency, saying that 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) that had been on its balance sheet could not be found. The case exposed flaws in the country\u2019s financial oversight bodies. Ex-CEO Markus Braun, along with two other ex-managers, is charged with fraud amid allegations that much of Wirecard\u2019s revenue and assets were faked. They went on trial in December. ___ 11 states consider \u2018right to repair\u2019 for farming equipment DENVER (AP) \u2014 Lawmakers in Colorado and 10 other states have introduce bills that would force farming equipment manufacturers to provide the tools, software, parts and manuals needed for farmers to do their own repairs. The bills are a response to farmers unable to repair their own tractors and combines, forcing them to wait sometimes days and paying steep labor costs. The proposition has found pushback from manufacturers worried about releasing trade secrets, the safety of users who could more easily tinker with the software, and the operator\u2019s ability to bypass the emissions controller. ___ Stocks rally ahead of hotly anticipated inflation report NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Wall Street closed higher as traders made their final moves in anticipation of a report that could show whether inflation is cooling in the right way or setting the market up for worse pain. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Monday. A report on Tuesday will show how bad inflation was at the consumer level in January. Economists expect a slowdown, and better trends than expected could reignite hopes that the Federal Reserve may be able to take it easier on interest rates. Treasury yields were mixed after jumping last week on rising expectations for the Fed to stay firm on rates. ___ RIP Medical Debt seeks to buy, resolve more hospital debt The CEO of a nonprofit that helps people with medical debt wants to expand the amount of debt her organization buys, especially from hospitals. RIP Medical Debt CEO Allison Sesso also wants to draw more attention to the system that generates the bills. The organization uses donations to buy debt in bulk from hospitals and debt collectors for pennies on the dollar. It mostly targets debt of people with low incomes and then forgives the amounts. The organization says that it has relieved more than $8.5 billion so far. Researchers estimate there is well over $100 billion in collections in the U.S. ___ The S&P 500 rose 46.83 points, or 1.1%, to 4,137.29. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 376.66 points, or 1.1%, to 34,245.93. The Nasdaq composite added 173.67 points, or 1.5%, to 11,891.79. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies advanced 22.33 points, or 1.2%, to 1,941.14.