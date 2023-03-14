Bank stocks bounce back day after wipeout on contagion fears

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as some of the most breathtaking moves from a manic Monday reverse course. The S&P 500 was 1.5% higher after a report showed inflation is still high, though no more than expected. Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier caused by worries that customers could yank out their cash in the wake of two bank failures. Treasury yields rose sharply, trimming some of their historic drops from Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also rose.
