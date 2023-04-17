Alert: Minnesota settles lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul for undisclosed terms just ahead of closing arguments

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota settles lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul for undisclosed terms just ahead of closing arguments.
- Nurse pleads guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline
- Evart Main Street to host property redevelopment meeting
- Gunmen shoot up resort in central Mexico, killing 7 people
- Hong Kong bishop visits Beijing on historic trip
- US, allies stage drills as N. Korea warns of security crisis
- Two sports for Addy: Gray to play college basketball and softball
- Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
- Colorado Avalanche Stax