Alert: Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 workers, won't fill 5,000 open jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 workers, won't fill 5,000 open jobs.
- Evart couple to reopen bowling alley
- UPDATE: Lake County deputies seek suspect in shooting
- Indiana man dies after being shot by Jeffersonville police
- Evart Main Street to host property redevelopment meeting
- Crossroads Recreation Connection continues work on outdoor projects
- Fishing locally remains in transitional period
- Morgan ready for one last sports season
- Zelenskyy vows not to retreat from Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
