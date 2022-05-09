Sri Lanka deploys troops to capital after clash at protest KRISHAN FRANCIS and BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI, Associated Press May 9, 2022 Updated: May 9, 2022 5:54 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 A Sri Lankan policeman, left, and a civilian helps an anti-government protester who was beaten up by government supporters during a clash in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 9, 2022. Government supporters on Monday attacked protesters who have been camped outside the offices of Sri Lanka's president and prime minster, as trade unions began a “Week of Protests” demanding the government change and its president to step down over the country’s worst economic crisis in memory. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A Sri Lankan woman cries after anti-government protesters were attacked by government supporters outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 9, 2022. Government supporters on Monday attacked protesters who have been camped outside the offices of Sri Lanka's president and prime minster, as trade unions began a “Week of Protests” demanding the government change and its president to step down over the country’s worst economic crisis in memory. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Anti-government protesters help a fellow protester who was beaten up by government supporters during a clash in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 9, 2022. Government supporters on Monday attacked protesters who have been camped outside the offices of Sri Lanka's president and prime minster, as trade unions began a “Week of Protests” demanding the government change and its president to step down over the country’s worst economic crisis in memory. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A Sri Lankan man shouts in jubilation after a truck carrying cooking gas arrived at a distribution center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Diplomats and rights groups expressed concern Saturday after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency and police used force against peaceful protesters amid the country's worst economic crisis in recent memory. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A Sri Lankan man pushes back a police motorbike without allowing the same to proceed as protestors demanding supply of essentials block an intersection for the second consecutive day in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Diplomats and rights groups expressed concern Saturday after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency and police used force against peaceful protesters amid the country's worst economic crisis in recent memory. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Sri Lankan man pushes his bicycle as people demanding for cooking gas sit with their empty gas cylinders blocking a busy intersection for the second consecutive day in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Diplomats and rights groups expressed concern Saturday after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency and police used force against peaceful protesters amid the country's worst economic crisis in recent memory. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Authorities deployed armed troops in the capital Colombo on Monday hours after government supporters attacked protesters who have been camped outside the offices of the country's president and prime minster, as trade unions began a “Week of Protests” demanding the government change and its president to step down over the country’s worst economic crisis in memory.
The Indian Ocean island nation is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans. Its economic woes have brought on a political crisis, with the government facing widespread protests and a no-confidence motion in Parliament.
Written By
KRISHAN FRANCIS and BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI