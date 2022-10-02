Ukraine presses counteroffensive after Russian setback

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
8
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president’s hometown and other targets with suicide drones on Sunday, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war.
Russia’s loss of Lyman, which it had been using as a transport and logistics hub, is a new blow to the Kremlin as it seeks to escalate the war by illegally annexing four regions of Ukraine and heightening its threats to use nuclear force. Ukraine's recent gains have embarrassed Russian President Vladimir Putin and prompted rare domestic criticism.