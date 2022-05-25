Russia takes steps to bolster army, tighten grip on Ukraine RICARDO MAZALAN, Associated Press May 25, 2022 Updated: May 25, 2022 2:10 p.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin issued an order Wednesday to fast track Russian citizenship for residents in parts of southern Ukraine largely held by his forces, while lawmakers in Moscow passed a bill to strengthen the Russian army.
Putin’s decree applying to the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions could allow Russia to strengthen its hold on territory that lies between eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists occupy some areas, and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014.
RICARDO MAZALAN