UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1Pharvaris
|8.62
|+6.64
|Up335.4
|2FLJGrpLtd
|2.54
|+1.35
|Up113.4
|3RntRnwyA
|2.58
|+1.26
|Up
|95.5
|4KintaraThrs
|14.80
|+7.10
|Up
|92.2
|5PrestoAuton
|3.93
|+1.77
|Up
|81.9
|6Tuniuh
|2.14
|+.90
|Up
|72.6
|7EternaThrs
|5.49
|+2.19
|Up
|66.4
|8WillScot
|46.25
|+17.45
|Up
|60.6
|9IClickIntrrs
|4.18
|+1.55
|Up
|58.9
|10HelloGrp
|8.93
|+3.21
|Up
|56.1
|11Missfreshrs
|2.33
|+.75
|Up
|47.5
|12PacifcoAc
|8.13
|+2.53
|Up
|45.2
|13TherapMDrs
|6.42
|+1.97
|Up
|44.3
|14AcerTher
|2.13
|+.63
|Up
|42.0
|15Arcellxn
|28.02
|+7.78
|Up
|38.4
|16PulseBiosci
|2.89
|+.78
|Up
|37.0
|17NauticRobot
|4.89
|+1.31
|Up
|36.6
|18NiuTechnol
|5.81
|+1.55
|Up
|36.4
|19PowellInds
|35.71
|+9.41
|Up
|35.8
|20AerovateTh
|24.79
|+6.48
|Up
|35.4
|21VorBiophar
|6.48
|+1.53
|Up
|30.9
|22Alvotechn
|8.30
|+1.94
|Up
|30.5
|23EHangHldg
|7.37
|+1.65
|Up
|28.8
|24Bilibili
|25.41
|+5.57
|Up
|28.1
|25NWTNInc
|12.38
|+2.69
|Up
|27.8
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1GossamerB
|2.17
|—6.85
|Off
|75.9
|2EigerBio
|1.28
|—3.25
|Off
|71.7
|3TOPShiprs
|1.45
|—2.99
|Off
|67.3
|4AppreciateA
|2.73
|—3.95
|Off
|59.1
|5MiratiThera
|41.75
|—54.50
|Off
|56.6
|6Arcimotors
|4.21
|—4.68
|Off
|52.6
|7KweestMcrn
|2.86
|—2.94
|Off
|50.7
|8Vivakorn
|1.13
|—
|.95
|Off
|45.7
|9TempoAutoA
|2.33
|—1.89
|Off
|44.8
|10EnsysceBiors
|1.20
|—
|.95
|Off
|44.2
|11DesignTher
|7.86
|—6.14
|Off
|43.9
|12Daktronics
|1.98
|—1.52
|Off
|43.4
|13PetrosPharrs
|2.33
|—1.77
|Off
|43.2
|14AutolusTh
|1.85
|—1.13
|Off
|37.9
|15AnavexLfScirs
|7.65
|—4.40
|Off
|36.5
|16ChkPntThrs
|3.72
|—2.08
|Off
|35.9
|17Trevenars
|2.20
|—1.22
|Off
|35.7
|18Meihuan
|8.60
|—4.68
|Off
|35.2
|19RackspceTc
|3.23
|—1.62
|Off
|33.4
|20CanopyGrw
|2.87
|—1.42
|Off
|33.1
|21OncoSecMdrs
|1.84
|—
|.87
|Off
|32.1
|22Aemetish
|3.78
|—1.77
|Off
|31.9
|23LongbrdPh
|3.56
|—1.64
|Off
|31.5
|24bioAffinityn
|2.02
|—
|.92
|Off
|31.3
|25EsperionTher
|5.09
|—2.30
|Off
|31.1
|—————————