UPS AND DOWNS

|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
- AP sources: NFL insists on indefinite suspension for Watson
- California lawmakers OK budget; most taxpayers to get refund
- Osceola County community events calendar
- Michigan woman earns billboard in Times Square for kid's book
- How to keep pets safe at home during fireworks to avoid shelters
- Parades, fireworks and more planned for July 4 weekend
- Trump knew people had weapons Jan. 6
- Watch: Hocus Pocus 2 trailer released
Most Popular
- From regular maintenance to the weight you're hauling, just may sound like obvious answers,...
- "I'm the f-ing president, take me to the Capitol," Hutchinson said Trump stated in her testimony.
- A West Michigan woman used the pandemic to write a children's book educating kids about Type 1...
- More pets run away on July 4th than any other day, according to the Michigan-based nonprofit...