UK's budget watchdog promises initial analysis next week

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s independent budget watchdog said Friday that it would deliver an initial analysis of the government’s economic plan to Treasury officials next week, putting pressure on Prime Minister Liz Truss to release a document seen as crucial to rebuilding confidence after a sweeping package of unfunded tax cuts triggered turmoil in financial markets.
The announcement from the Office for Budget Responsibility came after agency officials held an unprecedented meeting with Truss and Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng. After the meeting, the government didn't commit to immediately releasing the OBR's analysis, saying only that it would publish the agency's full economic and fiscal forecast as scheduled on Nov. 23.