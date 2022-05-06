Powerful blast at Havana hotel kills at least 9, injures 40
ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ, Associated Press
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
HAVANA (AP) — A powerful explosion apparently caused by a gas leak Friday killed at least nine people and injured 40 when it blew away outer walls from a luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba’s capital.
No tourists were staying at Havana's 96-room Hotel Saratoga because it was undergoing renovations, Havana Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata told the Communist Party newspaper Granma.